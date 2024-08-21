Sri City launches innovative SCORE portal

Sri City: Sri City, a leading industrial hub in the country, has taken a significant step towards sustainable development with the launch of its innovative SCORE (Sri City Online Resource Exchange) portal.



This web-based platform, unveiled on Tuesday aims to advance circular economy practices within the industrial ecosystem.

The virtual launch event was attended by environment managers and senior supply chain executives from various industrial units. Sustainability expert from the University of Michigan, USA, Dr Sudhakar G Reddy, was the chief guest while president (operations) Satish Kamat presided.

General manager (Environment) Dr P Venkateswaran explained that SCORE will establish an online network for resource sharing, provide material information and support data analysis for environmental and economic impact.

Dr Sudhakar Reddy spoke on the initiatives and operational schemes of waste minimisation and sustainability across the campus at the University of Michigan, which have all emerged from the concept ‘R3’ - Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy emphasised the portal’s significance, stating, “Sri City’s zero-waste initiatives, exemplified by the SCORE portal, underscore its leadership in sustainability and set a benchmark for other industrial zones.”

As a vital component of Sri City’s zero-waste strategy, the SCORE portal will serve as an information network for listing and exchanging unused or excess materials. This initiative aims to address the common challenge of accumulating surplus materials faced by many companies, promoting a culture of reduce, reuse and recycle among the industrial community.

The portal will facilitate connections between companies with excess resources and those in need, optimising resource utilisation and minimising waste. It is important to note that the SCORE portal is designed solely for information exchange and does not facilitate commercial transactions. With this launch, Sri City further solidifies its position as a frontrunner in promoting sustainable practices and combating climate change through circular economy principles.