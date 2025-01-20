Sri City stall at Flamingo festival draws attention

Sri City: The Sri City stall at the Flamingo festival grounds in Sullurpeta turned into a key highlight of the event, attracting a large number of students, tourists and general public. The exhibition showcased Sri City’s remarkable industrial progress across diverse manufacturing sectors, featuring products such as chocolates, food items, air conditioners, automotive components and models of electronics, light engineering and many more products.

In addition to industrial achievements, the stall spotlighted Sri City’s unwavering commitment to sustainability and societal welfare. Visitors were impressed by vibrant displays of photographs depicting green initiatives, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects for community well-being and efforts toward nature conservation and biodiversity. Video presentations further engaged the audience, providing an in-depth view of Sri City’s transformational journey. Despite heavy rains on Saturday night that caused water logging in the exhibition ground, the festival organisers took swift action to ensure a smooth influx of visitors in large numbers. Sri City’s exhibition at the Flamingo festival not only highlighted its industrial excellence but also its role as a beacon of sustainable progress, leaving a lasting impression on all who visited. Visitors commended Sri City’s leadership in advancing development with responsibility toward society and the environment.