Sri City’s model industrial hub impresses IAS trainees

Sri City : Asix-member team of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer trainees of 2023 batch visited Sri City on Wednesday as part of their AP Darshan programme. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy told them that it has become a premier world-class business destination by harmonising industrial growth, environmental sustainability and social responsibility. He highlighted how Sri City has successfully transformed local agrarian economy into an industrial powerhouse with significant local community involvement.

Dr Sannareddy expressed his pride in the city’s recognition as a reference model, stating, “We feel honoured that our project implementation model is being referenced and studied by technocrats, administrators and planners across the country and we are delighted to share our experiences with them”.

Thanking the Sri City MD, the team leader remarked that Sri City is a marvel, with flawless planning and execution, creating an ideal ecosystem for both businesses and residents. They all engaged in a dynamic discussion with Sri City officials, exploring various aspects of the city’s operations. Their tour included a visit to the mega-industrial park, where they observed the bustling activities at Daikin plant.

