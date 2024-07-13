Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra evokes huge response

Vijayawada : The annual ISKCON Jagannath Rath Yatra was held in a grand manner in Vijayawada on Friday with participation of several thousand devotees. The Rath Yatra started near D Address Mall on MG Road at 1 pm after performing the rituals. A large number of devotees and artistes performed cultural and spiritual programmes.

The Yatra passed via PVP Mall, Siddhartha Public School, Poly Clinic Road, Gayatri Nagar, Guru Nanak Colony, Fun Time Road, RTC Colony, Panta Kaaluva Road, Krishnaveni Road, Krishnalanka, Ramalingeshwar Nagar and finally reached Gundicha Mandir specially set up at ISKCON Jagannath Mandir near Skew Bridge. Minister for mines and geology Kollu Ravindra, Minister for Information and public relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni and others participated in the Rath Yatra. The leaders offered Arati to mark the yatra and offered prayers.

ISKCON temple president Sriman Chakradhari Das thanked the ministers, MPs, leaders of various political parties and officials for extending cooperation.