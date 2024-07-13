  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra evokes huge response

Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra evokes huge response
x

Minister Kolusu Parthasarthy and devotees taking part in Sri Jagannath Rath Yatra in Vijayawada on Friday Photo: Ch Venkata Mastan

Highlights

The annual ISKCON Jagannath Rath Yatra was held in a grand manner in Vijayawada on Friday with participation of several thousand devotees.

Vijayawada : The annual ISKCON Jagannath Rath Yatra was held in a grand manner in Vijayawada on Friday with participation of several thousand devotees. The Rath Yatra started near D Address Mall on MG Road at 1 pm after performing the rituals. A large number of devotees and artistes performed cultural and spiritual programmes.

The Yatra passed via PVP Mall, Siddhartha Public School, Poly Clinic Road, Gayatri Nagar, Guru Nanak Colony, Fun Time Road, RTC Colony, Panta Kaaluva Road, Krishnaveni Road, Krishnalanka, Ramalingeshwar Nagar and finally reached Gundicha Mandir specially set up at ISKCON Jagannath Mandir near Skew Bridge. Minister for mines and geology Kollu Ravindra, Minister for Information and public relations and housing Kolusu Parthasarathy, Vijayawada MP Kesineni Chinni and others participated in the Rath Yatra. The leaders offered Arati to mark the yatra and offered prayers.

ISKCON temple president Sriman Chakradhari Das thanked the ministers, MPs, leaders of various political parties and officials for extending cooperation.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X