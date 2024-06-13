Live
Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple records Hundi collection of Rs 59.16L
Visakhapatnam : The Hundi of Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi Devasthanam netted an income of Rs 59.16 lakh in the past 83 days.
The hundi count was organised at the temple premises here on Wednesday. About 131-gram of gold, 1.03-kg silver and currency notes from different countries, including USA, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam were offered by the devotees.
The Hundi counting process at Sri Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple was carried out under the supervision of the temple Executive Officers of different temples P Srinivasulu Reddy and DVS Suresh Babu, AEOs V Rambabu, K Thirumaleswara Rao and AVS Laxman Murthy. Volunteers participated in the counting exercise.
