Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations took place at the Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshanashala under the auspices of TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. The Chairman was warmly welcomed by officials, and he was traditionally turbaned by the priests.

As part of the celebrations, the Chairman performed Gopuja (worship of cows) and Cow Pradarshan (showcasing of cows), and then participated in the Purnahuti ceremony at the Sri Venkateswara Divya Mahavrita Stupam.

During the event, Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy extended his wishes to everyone on the occasion of Gokulashtami. He mentioned that the TTD has been organising grand Gokulashtami celebrations at the TTD Gosamrakshanashala, and he expressed satisfaction that the central government recently granted a grant of Rs 40 crore to the Goshala. This grant will support the TTD's efforts in promoting the Sahnival breed of cows this year.

It is worth noting that these celebrations and the Chairman's statements are specific to the event at the Tirupati Sri Venkateswara Gosanrakshanashala and reflect the views and activities of the TTD Chairman.