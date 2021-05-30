Sri Meghana, Srinivasa Medicals donate 1 lakh to Balineni CCC

Ongole: The proprietors of the Sri Meghana Medicals and Srinivasa Medicals presented Rs 1 lakh as a donation for the maintenance of Balineni Covid Care Centre, established at the Government General Hospital in Ongole, to Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, at his residence in Ongole on Saturday evening.

Retail Medical Association president G Venkata Reddy, A Ankireddy of Srinivasa Medical Agency, A Raghurama Reddy of Sri Meghana Medicals, Koka Sesharao handed over the cheque for Rs 1 lakh to Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and requested him to utilise the funds for the service of poor patients at the Covid Care Centre run by the minister's family.

They said that as part of the social responsibility programmes, they are extending the help to the needy through the Minister.