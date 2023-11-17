Sri Padmavati Ammavari Rathotsavam Held

Tirupati: On the eighth day of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanoor temple grand Rathotsavam fete was held on Friday.

As the ratham glided along the mada streets with rich decorations, Padmavati Devi blessed devotees in all Her religious splendour assuring the devotees on the fulfilment of their appeals.

Both Tirumala pontiffs, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, Chandragiri MLA De Bhaskar Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam and other officials were also present.