Live
- How to keep yourself safe on online dating apps
- Let KCR confine himself to farm house : Kharge
- Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil
- Strict visa conditions set for immigration detainees released by Australia
- Positive US cues continue to ignite mkts
- Task Force to identify benami properties of Atiq Ahmad, associates
- Subrata’s demise not a break to Sahara issue: Sebi
- Mann Ki Baat has reached 100 crore listeners: IIM survey
- Rediscover the Joy of screen-free storytelling
- Former home minister A Jnanendra Demands Probe into Yatindra Siddaramaiah's Video
Just In
Sri Padmavati Ammavari Rathotsavam Held
Highlights
Tirupati: On the eighth day of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanoor temple grand Rathotsavam fete was held on Friday.As the ratham...
Tirupati: On the eighth day of the ongoing annual Karthika Brahmotsavam of Tiruchanoor temple grand Rathotsavam fete was held on Friday.
As the ratham glided along the mada streets with rich decorations, Padmavati Devi blessed devotees in all Her religious splendour assuring the devotees on the fulfilment of their appeals.
Both Tirumala pontiffs, TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, Chandragiri MLA De Bhaskar Reddy, JEO Veerabrahmam and other officials were also present.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS