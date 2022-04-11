Sri Rama Navami celebrated on a grand scale

Ongole: Devotees and trustees of temples conducted Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam on a grand note on Sunday. They distributed panakam and vadapappu to the passers-by and annaprasadam to all the devotees, who attended the celestial wedding.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy participated in the celestial wedding held at Sri Sitarama Swamy temple at police quarters here, while former Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao participated in the installation of idols at Rajupalem in Kothapatnam mandal, and performed Sitarama Kalyanam at Rajupalem and Nirmal Nagar park in Ongole.

Former Minister Sidda Raghava Rao and his wife participated in the celestial wedding at Saibaba temple in Lawyer Pet. Later, they distributed sacraments to the devotees.

Meanwhile, SC Corporation ED Tutika Srinivasa Viswanath and his wife Sailaja participated in Sita Rama Kalyanam at Sitarama temple on the hill of Sitaramapuram in Ongole and arranged annadanam and prasadam for devotees.

Temple chairman Edupalli Gurunatha Rao and EO Vemuri Gopinath made all arrangements. Devotees at Miriyalapalem centre, Bapuji Market, Mamidipalem and other places performed the celestial wedding in groups and offered annadanam after the programme.

The priests performing the marriages explained the ordeals faced by Sitarama and said that every human being should take inspiration from Rama and Sita in their crucial times and follow in their footsteps. They wished the people all happiness and sought the blessings of the celestial couple for the public.