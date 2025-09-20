Live
Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple gets Rs 2.39 cr hundi collection
Kanipakam: SriVarasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Devasthanam, Kanipakam, recorded a hundi income of Rs 2,39,09,202/- for the 30-day period. Offerings also included 54 grams of gold, 1.91 kg of silver, Rs 29,485/- from the Go-Samrakshana Hundi, and Rs 67,339/- from the Nitya Annadanam Hundi. Foreign currency received: 157 US Dollars, 15 Pounds, 572 Dirhams, 280 Canadian Dollars, 5 Euros, 20 Australian Dollars, 12 Singapore Dollars, and 52 Malaysian Ringgits.
Executive Officer Penchala Kishore announced the details. The counting, held on Friday, was carried out in the presence of DEO Sagar Babu, Chittoor District Assistant Commissioner Chittemma, AEOs SV Krishnareddy, Ravindrababu, Harimadhavareddy, Prasad, Dhanapal, CFO Nageswararao, Supervisors Kodandapani, Sridhar Babu, Bala Rangaswami, temple staff, volunteers, and Union Bank (Kanipakam Branch) representatives.