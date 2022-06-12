Sri Venkateswara Health University is on the anvil

Tirupati: Chairman and Chancellor of SVIMS University Y V Subba Reddy announced an ambitious plan of bringing all TTD hospitals into the ambit of SVIMS to facilitate the ease of administration, avoid duplication of equipment and departments and to avoid unnecessary expenditure. Addressing the 11th convocation of SVIMS University in Tirupati on Saturday, Reddy said that it will also facilitate the distribution of manpower among the merged hospitals and to get the PG and super speciality medical courses in the BIRRD hospital and upcoming Sri Padmavathi paediatric hospital.

Accordingly, it will be named as 'Sri Venkateswara Health University' for which the proposal will be sent to the government. Also, in order to provide an international comprehensive cancer care and research centre, Sri Balaji Institute of Oncology will be established soon. A world-class rehabilitation centre will also be set up at SVIMS new campus in the lands at Renigunta which can cater services to rich and poor.

It is aimed to provide physical, mental and social rehabilitation with the development of College of Orthotics & Prosthetics. He said SVIMS will also collaborate with DRDO for an exoskeleton system and medical implants for Indian patients. TTD has taken the SVIMS into its fold to strengthen it to be the best institution. Accordingly, TTD had initiated a 9-initiatives programme for restructuring of SVIMS for its all-round development.

TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said that SVIMS is the leading hospital in implementing the flagship of healthcare programmes. It has received NABH accreditation in recognition of its services for a period of three years from 2022-2025. The TTD is committed to the development of SVIMS on par with national and international standards, he reiterated.

SVIMS Director-cum-Vice Chancellor Dr B Vengamma said that so far 22,608 patients have undergone treatment under TTD's Sri Venkateswara Pranadana scheme since its inception in 2001 with Rs 104.29 crore spent.

After SVIMS was made state Covid hospital in March 2020, till March 2022 a total of 16,232 Covid patients were admitted in it. The VRDL lab of SVIMS has so far conducted 16.91 lakh RTPCR tests. A total of 502 mucormycosis patients were admitted in the hospital during the pandemic.

During the 11th convocation, degrees and diplomas were awarded to 487 students who have completed MBBS, PG, graduation and other diploma courses. Gold, silver medals and cash awards were presented to 35 students. WHO chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan delivered the convocation address in which TTD JEO V Veerabrahmam, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences V-C Dr P Syama Prasad, Medical superintendent Dr R Ram, Registrar Dr KV Sridhar Babu, Dean Dr Alladi Mohan, Dr Vanaja and others took part.