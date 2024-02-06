  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7

Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
x
Highlights

AradhanaMahotsavam of the Father of Carnatic Music Purandara Dasa will be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala from February 8 to 10, under the auspices of TTD’s Dasa Sahitya Project.

Tirumala: AradhanaMahotsavam of the Father of Carnatic Music Purandara Dasa will be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala from February 8 to 10, under the auspices of TTD’s Dasa Sahitya Project.

On this occasion, Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika concert will be conducted with young artistes at Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala at 7 pm on February 7.

Sri Purandardasa wrote more than 4.75 lakh Sankirtans. Among these, the main nine Sankeertans penned in the praise of Sri Venkateswara Swamy will be rendered with 300 artists.

Ananda Theerthacharyulu, Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya Project, is supervising the arrangements.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X