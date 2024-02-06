Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7

Tirumala: AradhanaMahotsavam of the Father of Carnatic Music Purandara Dasa will be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala from February 8 to 10, under the auspices of TTD’s Dasa Sahitya Project.

On this occasion, Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika concert will be conducted with young artistes at Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala at 7 pm on February 7.

Sri Purandardasa wrote more than 4.75 lakh Sankirtans. Among these, the main nine Sankeertans penned in the praise of Sri Venkateswara Swamy will be rendered with 300 artists.

Ananda Theerthacharyulu, Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya Project, is supervising the arrangements.