Live
- Fresh US-British airstrikes hit Yemen
- At the protest on February 7, led by the Chief Minister, there will be a demand to grant "AIIMS to Raichur"
- Leaked: Nothing Phone 2(a) Design and Departure from Glyph Interface
- Indian-American presidential candidate Haley seeks Secret Service protection: Report
- AP assembly budget sessions: TDP members suspended from the house for one day
- Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
- Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9
- Electricity workers join CITU
- Two patents granted to UoH
- Unlocking the Door to Europe: How to Secure Your Schengen Visa
Just In
Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika in Tirumala on Feb 7
Highlights
AradhanaMahotsavam of the Father of Carnatic Music Purandara Dasa will be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala from February 8 to 10, under the auspices of TTD’s Dasa Sahitya Project.
Tirumala: AradhanaMahotsavam of the Father of Carnatic Music Purandara Dasa will be held at Asthana Mandapam in Tirumala from February 8 to 10, under the auspices of TTD’s Dasa Sahitya Project.
On this occasion, Sri Venkateswara Navaratna Malika concert will be conducted with young artistes at Kalyana Vedika in Tirumala at 7 pm on February 7.
Sri Purandardasa wrote more than 4.75 lakh Sankirtans. Among these, the main nine Sankeertans penned in the praise of Sri Venkateswara Swamy will be rendered with 300 artists.
Ananda Theerthacharyulu, Special Officer of Dasa Sahitya Project, is supervising the arrangements.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS