Sridevi, Laxmi Tanuja runners-up of badminton tourney

Vijayawada: Spouses of Railway officials had a dream run in the AP State Masters Badminton championship tournament held at Rajahmundry, according to a communiqué from the DRM office here on Sunday.

D Sridevi, Vice-President of South Central Railway Wives Welfare Organisation and wife of D Srinivasa Rao, ADRM (Infrastructure), and Laxmi Tanuja, wife of Prasada Rao, Sr DEE (Maintenance), Secunderabad Division bagged the runners up position at Badminton championship in women’s doubles in 40 plus age group. The open tournament was held at Rajahmundry for three days and concluded on Sunday under the auspices of Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association.

Sridevi and Laxmi Tanuja took part in the open competition and were undefeated in the prelims league and semi-final matches in the women’s doubles (40+years) segment. In the finals they lost to M Subhashini and P Ushasree.

Divisional Railway Manager Narendra A Patil congratulated Sridevi and Laxmi Tanuja for proving their mettle in the Badminton championship open tournament.