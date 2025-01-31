Live
Srikakulam: 15 commercial buildings found unsafe
Vigilance and enforcement wing issue notices to building owners as well as commercial establishments in those buildings
Srikakulam: A total of 15 commercial buildings are not safe in Srikakulam city, according to vigilance and enforcement wing officials. They issued notices to the owners of the buildings and managements of the commercial units which are being run in these buildings.
The checks were conducted in the wake of a fire accident occurred in the building housing South India Shopping Mall. After fire department officials inspected physical features of the commercial building and cancelled the no objection certificate (NOC) issued to the management of the commercial building.
Subsequently, the fire department officials inspected another 15 buildings in Srikakulam city and noticed major deviations and lapses regarding safety of the building and issued notices to the owners of the buildings and managements of the commercial outlets.
The notices of vigilance and enforcement officials created panic among other building owners and managements of the commercial units in Srikakulam city.