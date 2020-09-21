Srikakulam: 6 multi super-speciality hospitals to come up in ITDAs this year

Srikakulam: YSRCP government has initiated identification of suitable site for establishment of multi superspecialty hospital in agency area in Srikakulam on Monday, with an aim to provide quality medical facilities for the residents of rural, agency and remote areas of the State.



The government proposed to establish multi super-specialty hospitals in agency areas across the State. "The YSRCP government has made access to quality medical facilities as a basic right of the people," said Deputy Chief Ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas alias Nani, Dharmana Krishna Das and Pamula Pushpasreeivani.

As part of the plan to establish a hospital, the three Deputy Chief Ministers inspected 3.91 acres of land at Palakonda mandal centre and six acres of land at Sitampeta mandal centre in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, they lamented that the health sector was completely ignored during the TDP regime and now the YSRCP government under the leadership of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is trying to revamp the health and medical sector in the State to provide quality and quick treatment to people.

"The government is planning to establish total 16 new medical colleges and 16 multi super-specialty hospitals in agency and remote areas across the State," they explained.

The government has decided to start multi super-specialty hospitals in all six Integrated Tribal Development Authority (ITDA) areas in the State this year.

Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju, MLAs V Kalavathi and K Jogulu, District Collector J Nivas, officials of the Revenue and Medical departments accompanied the Deputy Chief Ministers.