Srikakulam: Anganwadi agitation intensified

Srikakulam: Anganwadi workers and helpers have intensified their agitation in support of their demands in the district. They staged agitation on main road in Srikakulam city and had community lunch on the road to register their protest on Thursday.

CPM-affiliated trade union CITU leaders participated in the agitation and condemned the dictoatorial attitude of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. The agitators submitted memorandums to the tahsildars in all the mandals across the district.

They also flayed the government’s efforts to suppress their agitation, instead of taking steps to solve their demands. The agitators sought increase in salaries, payment of gratuity as per Supreme Court orders, among others.

They also found fault with the officials for threatening Anganwadi workers and helpers to remove them from service if they continue their agitation which is not fair on the part of the officials. Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union leaders K Kalyani, N Hymavathi, J Kanchana, P Lathadevi and others led the agitation.