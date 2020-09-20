Srikakulam: Anganwadi centres to be shifted to government offices soon

Srikakulam: Anganwadi centres will be shifted to government offices soon in the district said, Project Director (PD) for Women and Child Welfare Department (WCD) and also for Integrated Child Development Society (ICDS) G Jaya Devi.

In Srikakulam district, total Anganwadi centres are 4,192 and of this 799 centres are having own buildings under the government control and remaining 3,393 centres are being run in rented buildings.

To reduce rental amount and other expenses, the State government has taken the decision to shift all Anganwadi centres to government buildings across the State.

Following the government's direction, the officials in Srikakulam district have initiated the exercise to identify government buildings in all villages across the district to shift the Anganwadi centres.

Project Director for WCD and ICDS directed mandal-level staff to identify government buildings in their respective areas to shift the centres soon as part of government directions. The Project Director conducted a review meeting with the staff here on Saturday.