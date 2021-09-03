Srikakulam: APSRTC complex building damaged

Srikakulam: APSRTC bus shelter complex building has damaged due to lack of maintenance. The building along with the bus shelter area was constructed 20 years ago. Cracks appeared on the building's RCC slab which is a sign for damage of construction.

A total of 23 bus shelters are located around the building where buses for different destinations will stop for the passengers to board.

The regular maintenance works of the building are not being done hence it is leading to damage of the concrete slab and posing threat to passengers safety.

Deputy Chief Traffic Manager G Varalaxmi said that they are going to take up repair works of the building with their engineering department soon.