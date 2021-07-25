Srikakulam: Aurobindo implements new wage pact

Srikakulam: Aurobindo pharmaceutical company vice president U N B Raju said that the management has decided to implement new wage pact for all its contract employees.

Addressing a press conference at the company premises at Pydibhimavaram in Ranastalam mandal, he explained that discussions were held between company representatives and members of the employees' unions on Saturday.

He said that the management has decided to implement new wage pact with revised and enhancement of salaries with effect from March 22 this year. The new wage agreement will be in force for three years i.e. till March 22, 2024.

Due to coronavirus second wave, the company management has conducted discussions with employees' unions after four months of completion of old wage pact, but arrears will be paid from the date of March 22, 2021, the vice president explained.

Aurobindo company officials, B Raja Reddy, N Venkata Rao, M Tirumala Rao, S Sundar Rao, employees' union representatives, P Appala Raju and L Prasada Rao participated in the discussions.