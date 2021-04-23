Srikakulam : Child rights forum alleges harassment of tribal students

Srikakulam : Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) demanded stern action against headmaster of the tribal residential school at Jayapuram village under Nandigama mandal, a teacher working in the school and a head constable of Nandigama police station for harassing the students.

CRPF state convener Gondu Sitaram alleged in a statement on Thursday that school headmaster V Padmavathi and her husband, V Appa Rao, who is a teacher in the same school and head constable , K Rup Kumar reportedly harassed five students of the school on April 18 on charges of stealing cell phones and possessing the same.

He said the students were subjected to mental an physical torture for the entire day. The issue came to light on Thursday when the students informed the tribal union leaders of their ordeal.

"We have complained to the home minister about the incident and demanded a stern action against the three for harassing students without having any proof regarding the theft of cell phones," sitaram said.

When contacted, the Nandigama sub-inspector S Bala Raju said that he had not received any complaint regarding the harassment of students at the school and would inquire into the alleged incident.