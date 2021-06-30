Srikakulam: Civic chief warns residents not to leave cattle on roads

Srikakulam: Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) commissioner P Obulesu warned the residents not to leave their cattle and pet animals on roads which are causing traffic trouble.

He visited several colonies across the city on Tuesday on the occasion residents complained on animal menace on roads.

The commissioner warned owners of the animals not to leave animals on roads from Wednesday onwards and he added if any animal is found on the road it will be shifted to Goshala immediately. The commissioner directed sanitary staff to shift the animals to Goshalas immediately if they notice them on roads.

The SMC commissioner asked residents to handover garbage to sanitary staff and not to dump it in drains which is causing inconvenience and leading to mosquito menace.