Srikakulam: Complaint filed against Speaker's PA

Srikakulam: A person submitted a petition to district collector J Nivas against the personal assistant (PA) to the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday. In the complaint lodged online due to Covid-19, alleged that the PA was using the name of Speaker to settle land disputes.



One Peda Hemasunda, in his complaint, said that Tammineni Sitaram's PA Tammineni Venu had been interfering in land disputes mainly in Srikakulam city as the land prices have increased considerably in recent times there. He is allegedly assuring the parties in the dispute that he would manage the officials and ensure decisions in their favour.

He is collecting money from parties promising to change names in revenue records and website. According to the complainant, Speaker's PA collected huge amounts from individuals in Seepannaiudupeta, Byrivanipeta in and around Srikakulam city. It has also been alleged that he had been helping the people who were occupying irrigation tanks, canals, government lands and assigned lands. "Earlier, I have registered a complaint with the Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on involvement of his PA Tammineni Venu in land related disputes and threatening people, management of revenue officials and staff but the Speaker is yet to take action," said Pedada Hemasundar. He said he was forced to approach district collector against the Speaker's PA as no action had been taken thus far.