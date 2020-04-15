Srikakulam: Cops ease lockout norms, allow travel outside district

Srikakulam: Police here on Tuesday announced that the people will be allowed to travel outside the district in case of emergency.

The police provided WhatsApp number and also mail id to enable the people to apply for permission. According to press statement here, the police said in an emergency situation like health problems, funerals and others.

the people will be allowed to travel outside the district. But they need get permission from the police by registering their details through WhatsApp number 6309990933 or mail id, dial100srikakulam@gmail.com.

The people need to registere their details like name, address, phone number, vehicle number in which they wish to travel, starting point and destination, reason for emergency journey.

After receiving the details from people who wish to move outside the district, the police verify and issue passes, it said.