Srikakulam: Corona Monitoring system fails to check spread of virus

Srikakulam: Covid monitoring system in Srikakulam failed to build up confidence among people from the beginning. Initially in the month of April, field-level survey was launched to collect details of persons who arrived from other areas.

This survey was supposed to be carried out by the medical and its supportive staff but they gathered details from village and ward level volunteers and recorded the information provided by them. In the second stage, fever survey was launched and time for the survey was fixed for seven days.

Actually medical staff must visit all houses and interact with the members of all families and enquire over their health condition. Proper feedback could not be obtained even during the survey.

Meanwhile, people residing in containment zones also are not following restrictions and they are coming out and moving freely. This kind of situation is being witnessed every day in Srikakulam city as 70 containment zones have been declared in the city limits.

Even the migrant workers and fishermen failed to follow quarantine restrictions due to lack of proper monitoring by officials concerned.

The workers and fishermen arrived here in the month of June. Subsequently, the Covid positive cases started increasing in the district. During April, only 5 corona positive cases were reported in the district and the number increased to 142 in May. In June the positive cases went up to 403 and in July they increased to 6,128.

Just in the first eight days of August the district recorded 3,957 cases and the total Covid positive cases so far have gone up to 10,635.

Those with Covid symptoms are doing rounds around the government hospitals to give their samples. A person (above 60 years) from Kesvaraopeta village in Etcherla mandal visited government hospital at mandal centre for three days to give his sample.

Quarantine inmates at Killipalem have been waiting for second time tests for the last 10 days after completion of 14 days period of isolation. These are the examples to show negligent attitude of the officials.

"With the arrival of migrant workers and fishermen situation in the district changed and Covid started spreading at community level," admitted District Surveillance Officer (DSO) for Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao.