Srikakulam: Covid-19 induced lockdown hits Naadu-Nedu works

Srikakulam: The Naadu-Nedu works came to a halt in government schools in the wake of lockdown imposed due to spreading of coronavirus cases. The state government launched Naadu-Nedu scheme to provide facilities at government schools at all levels elementary (primary), upper primary and high schools. The scheme is aimed to provide facilities like furniture, electricity, reverse osmosis (RO) plants for safe water supply, running water at toilets, construction of compound walls and providing granite flooring etc.



As part of implementation of the scheme in the first year, the government wants to provide facilities in 30 per cent schools this year. In a span of three years, all facilities will be provided in government schools across the state. The government was planning to complete these works by July-end in all schools. But due to lockdown, these works have been halted in all schools across the district. Non-availability of materials like cement, iron, bricks, sand, wood and also mason workers are the prime reason for delay in completion of works.

In Srikakulam district, a total of Rs 260 crore worth works have been proposed by the committees to provide facilities at 1,238 schools. The committee comprises concerned school head master, mandal level engineering officer and three members from school children parents committee. At mandal level, mandal educational officer (MEO) will supervise these works. At district level, district educational officer (DEO), project officer (PO) for Samagra Siksha

Aabhiyaan (SSA), engineering officials of various departments will coordinate these works.

"In the wake of Covid induced lockdown, we are unable to take up these works as material and mason workers and other skilled workers like wood smiths, painters, rod benders are not available" said head masters (HMs) of several elementary, upper primary and high schools in Ponduru, Laveru, Etcherla mandals, on condition of anonymity.

In Itchapuram, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa mandals, several schools have been allotted for quarantine centres where Naadu-Nedu works were completely stopped. The works in several schools in Srikakulam city and Palasa town affected as they were located in containment zones. "Our high school has been using for Covid medical tests and also covered under containment zone. As a result, workers are not willing to work here," said a head master of government high school in Palasa town.

"We are motivating school level committees to start works under Naadu-Nedu by providing material and workers for a possible extent," project officer (PO) for Samagra Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA), P Venkata Ramana told to The Hans India.

"We are clearing hurdles regarding material for construction of school buildings and providing workers to take up works smoothly as for as possible," district educational officer (DEO) K Chandra Kala told this newspaper. However, both the PO and DEO expressed doubts over completion of works by July-end due to Covid induced restrictions within a short period.