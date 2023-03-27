Srikakulam: Damaged Gotta barrage cries for attention

Srikakulam: Oldest irrigation project in the district Gotta barrage located across Vamsadhara River at Gotta village in the district is crying for attention. The project is having both right main canal and left main canal (RMC and LMC) and ayacut area of the barrage is 2.48 lakh acres covered in 19 mandals.



Length of the RMC is 53 km covered in seven mandals Hiramandal, LN Peta, Sarubujjili, Amadalavalasa, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam and Gara in the district. Length of the LMC is 104 km covered in 12 mandals Hiramandal, Sarubujjili, Jalumuru, Saravakota, Meliaputti, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu, Nandigama, Tekkali, Kotabommali, Santhabommali and Polaki.

The apron of the barrage is severely damaged. As a result, barrage water is

soaking and splitting into ground inside and outside. The main walls are also damaged. To prevent it, the irrigation department officials have already sent proposal to the government of Rs 12.09 crore. But, the state government sanctioned only Rs 27 lakh which is not sufficient to start the works.

"Gotta barrage require major repair works but due to insufficient funds we are unable to start works," said superintendent engineer (SE) and executive engineer (EE) for Vamsadhara river water projects, DT Rao and MV Ramana to The Hans India.