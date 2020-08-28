Srikakulam: Delay in getting coronavirus result worries suspects

Srikakulam: The delay in obtaining Covid-19 test results is causing anxiety and stress among the suspects. Those people, who gave samples for confirmation of Covid-19 are unable to find their results either positive or negative within a stipulated time. They have been waiting for more than 30 days to get the result. Though the state government introduced "Covid-19 AP app" to know their sample status, the details of samples are not being uploaded properly in the app. As a result, people are failed to find their results.



Some of the samples also showed in the app as pending due to non-conducting of tests within a stipulated time. In this backdrop, patients who gave their samples, have to wait till they receive call from the call centre or local government staff. The suspected patients are worried over delay in finding their results and unable to decide whether to stay at their home or to move for quarantine centre. In total, 42 staff members of a government bank gave their samples for confirmation of Covid test 30 days ago still they are unable to find their result through this app.

Two women residents of Balaga area in the city gave their samples on July 17 and they received results on August 20. Over 68,000 Covid suspected patients, who gave their samples have been waiting for results of Covid tests across the district.

"Every day we are monitoring the situation regarding sample collection and tests to prevent delay in declaration of Covid results," said district medical and health officer (DM&HO) Dr M Chenchayya and district surveillance officer (DSO) for Covid cases Dr Bagadi Jagannadha Rao.