Srikakulam: Demand to regularise services of sanitary workers

Srikakaulam: Regularise services of all contract and out-sourcing workers of various urban local bodies demanded the Workers’ Union leaders. They staged agitation in all municipal towns across the district on Wednesday under the aegis of trade union, CITU.

Speaking on the occasion, union leaders, A Ganesh, D Yugandhar, A Sankar, and D Madhavi said that many workers have been working in various municipal corporations and municipalities for the last 20 years with meagre salaries.

They demanded the stage government to consider services of workers working in the sanitary wing and regularise their services and provide employment security.

In urban bodies, workers are working for more than 12 hours in a day and they are not being provided holidays or financial benefits on par with employees working under the contract and out sourcing category in other departments, they said, Later, they submitted a memorandum to the concerned municipal commissioner in Srikakulam, Amadalavalasa, Palasa and Itchapuram in the district.