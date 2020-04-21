Srikakulam: District administration to take tougher measures in enforcing lockdown to prevent Covid-19 outbreak

Srikakulam: District administration is taking tough measures in enforcing lockdown to prevent outbreak of Covid-19. To keep Srikakulam as coronavirus-free district, the officials are enforcing restrictions strictly.

A total of 4,600 cases were registered for lockdown violations across the district till Monday. In all, as many as 3,300 vehicles were seized in 14 police circles across the district for moving during the restricted hours.

Owners of 700 shops were booked for opening shops during lockdown Eighty three fishermen, who hailed from villages under Itchapuram, Kaviti and Sompeta mandals were booked for sneaking into the district through sea route.

These fishermen migrated to other parts of the country in search of livelihood and returned in the wake of lockdown.

Basing on the complaints made by Tahsildars of Itchapuram, Kaviti and Sompeta mandals, police registered cases against these fishermen under sections 188, 269, 270 and 271of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and also under National Disaster Management Act, 2005, Superintendent of Police R N Ammi Reddy told The Hans India.

All the 83 fishermen were sent to quarantine, he added. A section of people are still venturing out during lockdown hours after 11 am without any valid reason.

"We conducted a survey in a locality with a population of 3,167 and found 738 persons are venturing out during lockdown," said Joint collector K Srinivasulu said.

District Collector J Nivas said tougher measures would be taken to enforce lockdown restrictions.