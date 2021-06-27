Srikakulam: District officials review Covid situation

Srikakulam: District collector Srikesh B Lathkar and joint collector Sumith Kumar directed officials to prepare with all required arrangements to face Covid third wave and to maintain regular watch on Covid protocol. They conducted reviews with the officials separately on Saturday in the district to assess the present status of Covid cases and also situation after lifting of lockdown during day hours.

In a meeting with revenue, panchayat raj and local bodies' officials, the district collector asked them to continue their watch on Covid protocol. He also elaborated that government relaxed Covid lockdown restrictions with an aim of protecting livelihood of the poor but we have to follow Covid protocols as usual like wearing mask, maintain physical distance and cleaning hands regularly. So far 8.30 lakh people have been vaccinated in the district with the first dose and second dose will be provided as per schedule, the collector said. A total 98 black fungus cases have been reported across the district till Saturday, of them 11 died and 36 are being treated at various hospital and 51 patients recovered, he added.

Joint collector Sumith Kumar reviewed facilities at hospitals with medical and health and managements of the private hospitals. On the occasion, he directed the officials and managements of the hospitals to be ready with required equipment to provide good and quick treatment to Covid patients to save lives. All hospitals notified for Covid treatment should have separate arrangements for oxygen and Covid medicine, he said.