Srikakulam: Doctors asked to treat patients with care

Srikakulam: District Collector J Nivas on Thursday exhorted the doctors to provide treatment to patients suffering from respiratory ailments.



He was inspecting the government RIMS hospital (government general hospital-GGH) here. Speaking on the occasion, the Collector urged the doctors to make diagnosis carefully and treat the patient with care.

The Collector inspected all wards and asked the doctors about the measures they had taken so far to treat patients with respiratory problems.