Srikakulam: Efforts on to arrest death of migratory birds

Srikakulam: Collective effort of all concerned Forest, fisheries, animal husbandry and pollution control board (PCB) departments' officials is essential to stop death of migrated grey pelican birds at Telineelapuram sanctuary in the district. More than 100 spot billed pelican succumbed since December26 2021 to till today. These birds are migrated from Siberia in September month every year and returned with chicks in April.

These birds eat fish from the nearest ponds and it is the only source of food for these birds here. Fisheries department joint director, K.Srinivasa Rao explained that steps are being initiated to prevent nematodes among the fish by cleaning the fish ponds and motivate farmers and locals in this regard for the sake of survival of the migrated birds. "Local factory pollution is not sole reason for the death of the pelicans and if the pollution spread allowed it will have its impact on other living beings also" said pollution control board (PCB) EE, S.Shankar Nayak said. '' We are continuously monitoring health of the birds and informing all concerned departments for its cure, divisional forest officer (DFO) for Srikakulam territorial division and wild life in-charge for Srikakulam district, K Rammohan Rao explained.