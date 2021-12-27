Srikakulam: Engg student turns into social worker

Srikakulam: Mechanical engineering graduate Bipalli Parameswara Rao has turned into a social worker. While studying engineering, he inculcated the habit of responding to social issues.

He is a native of Suradapeta village in Santhabommali mandal. He started his service activities during Hudhud cyclone by providing food and essentials to the needy. He also extended his assistance to the family members of the army personnel who died while on duty in border areas. During the first wave of Covid-19, he provides food to the needy people. Parameswara Rao assisted students and migrant workers to reach their hometowns during the Covid-imposed lockdown. He also rushes to the spot when road mishaps take place to help the victims.

Parameswara Rao admitted a girl Kanakamma (6), who sustained injuries in a road mishap in Srikakulam about two months ago.

As a mark of gratitude, her parents R Veeranna and Subbamma invited him for their daughter's sixth birthday.

Speaking to The Hans India, Parameswara Rao says, "I want to serve the needy and to realise the objective, It want to join the public service and I am currently preparing for the Public Service Commission exams."