Srikakulam : Enhanced compensation distributed to Titli victims

Srikakulam : Enhanced compensation distributed to Titli cyclone victims by AP Legislative Assembly (APLA) Speaker, T Sitaram, ministers for revenue and animal husbandry, D Prasada Rao and S Appala Raju, Zilla Parishath (ZP) chairperson, P VijayaSaiRaj, MLC, D Srinivas on Friday at Boddapadu village in Palasa mandal. Speaking at a public meeting, they explained that cashew and coconut crops were badly damaged due to Titli cyclone in October in 2018 at that time TDP government assured and paid Rs 30,000 per hectare extent of cashew crop and Rs 1,500 per one coconut tree. During Padayatra before elections Jagan Mohan assured to pay Rs 3, 000 per coconut tree and Rs 50,000 per hectare extent of cashew crop damage as compensation.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 182.60 crore funds for enhanced compensation. Due to Titli cyclone cashew crops were damaged in an extent of 22,000 hectares and 12, 56, 229 coconut trees were damaged in Uddanam area which spreads in seven mandals in the district and a total of 1, 06, 592 farmers are affected with this. The CM YS Jagan Mohan will tour the district on Monday and will announce funds for the development Uddanam area.