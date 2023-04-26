Srikakulam: Fund scarcity hits KR Stadium works

Srikakulam: Kodi Ramamurthy (KR) stadium modernisation works lack enough funds in Srikakulam. The one and only integrated stadium in the district was built in 1982. The stadium was inaugurated by NT Rama Rao 1984. Indoor stadium, playing tracks, sitting walls are being damaged. Various sports, games and athletics associations made several representations to officials concerned and also to the people representatives to renovate the stadium.



In 2014, the then CM Chandra Babu Naidu sanctioned an amount for Rs 15 crore for modernisation works. Later, detailed project report (DPR) was prepared and works executed in January 2017. State level officials' team inspected the works and directed to alter designs for modernisation of stadium.

As a result, works stopped for more than two years and later YSRCP government came into power and did not sanction funds. Due to this, works halted and various sports, games and athletics associations requested YSRCP leaders for funds.

On June 17, 2022, the Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced to sanction Rs 10 crore for works during his visit in the district but funds are not yet allotted for works.