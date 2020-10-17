Srikakulam: Good days ahead for farmers in Srikakulam, says Deputy CM Dharmana Krishna

Srikakulam: Good days are ahead for farmers in the district as the YSRCP government in the state committed to promote agriculture and its allied sectors on priority basis, said Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Participating in the Agriculture Advisory Board meeting here on Friday, they said with an aim to arrest migrations from the district, the government was concentrating on improvement of agriculture and its allied sectors in the state.

"In Srikakulam, the prime occupation of 80 per cent of people was cultivation. Due to lack of facilities and natural resources, most of the farm workers are migrating to various parts across the state and nation seeking their livelihood.

To change the fate of the district and farmers and farm workers as well government established agriculture advisory boards at district level in all 13 districts to overcome issues relating to seeds, manure, supply of irrigated water, marketing, farm mechanisation, payment of minimum support price and to achieve coordination among agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, fisheries, irrigation, public sector banks and other related departments to provide maximum benefit to farmers in a hassle-free manner," they elaborated.

The aim of the Agriculture Advisory Board was to create awareness among farmers on latest emerging changes in the farming sector to achieve good yield and also to get good price for their produce by in the market.

Agriculture Advisory Board Chairman K Rajeswara Rao, district collector J Nivas, joint director for agriculture K Sridhar and district officials of various related departments participated in the meeting.