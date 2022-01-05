Srikakulam: Greenery project dries up at Jagananna colonies

Srikakulam: The greenery project, Jagananna Pachcha Thoranam, at Jagannana colonies remain a farce across the district and the funds allocated for it are being misused.

In the district, a total of 877 colonies were proposed to to provide housing to the eligible poor families. With an aim to beautify and improve greenery at these colonies "Jagananna Pachcha Thoranam" was proposed. As part of it, varieties of saplings will be planted on either side of the internal roads in the colonies. The District Water Resources Management Agency (DWMA) was appointed as a nodal agency to take up the plantation under

Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in 2019-2020 financial year and funds were allotted for the same.

DWMA procured various sapling at the cost of Rs 40 to 50 per sapling from Kadiam and other nurseries in East Godavari district. To take care of the saplings after plantation, supply of water and iron mesh were proposed.

According to DWMA, a total of 32,000 saplings were procured in first phase and planted the same in 235 colony lay outs across the district.

Due to the negligence of the officials concerned, as many as 17,000 plants were damaged or dried up.

Speaking to the Hans India, DWMA project director H Kurma Rao said that they will find reasons for damage of saplings after plantation and action will be initiated taken against the responsible persons.