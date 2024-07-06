Srikakulam: Hard work pays dividends for Nadikuditi Eswara Rao

Srikakulam : From a humble beginning Nadikuditi Eswara Rao rose to the level of Member of Legislative Assembly by winning Etcherla seat in the recent elections. He started his career with a small employment in the corporate sector for his livelihood and turned into a key leader soon in BJP with his hard work. Nadikuditi Eswara Rao, popularly known as NER is a native of Batupalli village in Ranastalam mandal and migrated to several places from his native village to secure employment.

Though he got promotions in his job, to fulfill his goal of doing public service, he left the job and reached his native village.

NER spent his own funds for providing buildings for school, health centre, improving drainage facility and laying CC roads. His reputation helped his mother Maha Laxmi to get elected as sarpanch of the Bantupalli village with which he was well recognised in the mandal.

This also paved the way for him to see that his followers become MPTC members in the mandal. This elevated his name across the Etcherla Assembly constituency which was also noticed by senior TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao. On his invitation, NER joined TDP in 2014 and he was soon nominated to the post of State director of AP Housing Corporation.

However, he joined the BJP in 2019 by leaving TDP and still his reputation in the mandal helped his wife Rajani’s election as sarpanch of Bantupalli and his follower Akula Suresh as sarpanch of Tirupathipalem.

Recognising his calibre, BJP appointed him as convener of Etcherla Assembly constituency and subsequently as president of party’s Vizianagaram Lok Sabha constituency.

In the recent elections, as part of seat-sharing arrangement within the TDP, JSP and BJP alliance, NER secured thev Etcherla Assembly ticket. He emerged victorious in this election defeating his opponent and YSRCP candidate G Kiran Kumar in his first attempt itself and entered the Assembly.

NER also established a school near Ranastalam called as NER school of excellence with international standards with an aim to provide good education to the children of backward Srikakulam district.