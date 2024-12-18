Srikakulam: Millers dominate paddy procurement

Srikakulam: Rice millers are dominating the paddy procurement process even though Central and state governments issued guidelines in this regard. Millers are playing a crucial role as they are receiving paddy from the farmers and after milling the same, they have to supply rice to the government as per fixed levy quantity. The government fixed minimum support price (MSP) for paddy as Rs 2,320 per quintal (100 kg) bag for Grade-A variety and Rs 2,300 for common variety. As per the MSP, 80 kg bag price is Rs 1,856 for Grade-A variety and Rs 1,840 for common variety.

As per Central government guidelines and norms regarding quality of paddy for Grade-A variety, wastage is allowed up to one per cent, discoloured grains up to 5 per cent, small and immature grains allowed up 5 per cent and mixing of other varieties allowed up to 6 per cent and finally, moisture allowed up to 17 per cent.

If the paddy is as per the above norms, total price under MSP for 80 kg bag Rs 1,856 should be paid. For common variety also, all the above parameters to assess quality of product are the same. If the paddy is as per above norms, total price as per MSP for 80 kg bag is Rs 1,840 should be paid for common variety.

But millers are procuring up to five kg and more quantity of paddy from farmers on 80 kg bags in the name of wastage, less quality and moisture. Farmers are unable to resist millers’ exploitation as they are becoming habituated to it.

Another issue is paddy procurement is yet to start at several paddy purchasing centres even though they are being arranged on papers only. As a result, farmers are selling their paddy to local traders in the wake of cyclone warning and drizzling at several parts across the district on Tuesday.