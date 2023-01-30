Srikakulam: Nutrition kits distributed to TB patients

Srikakulam: Tuberculosis (TB) disease can be cured with medicines and patients need not worry said district medical and health officer (DMHO), Dr B Meenakshi. She distributed nutrition kits to TB patients, sponsored by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in Srikakulam on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, she said kits were distributed to 1,200 TB patients across the district.

The DMHO further said one should consult concerned qualified doctor, if they suspect TB symptoms and start medication at early stage.

Regular use of medicine for six months will provide complete relief to TB patient and along with medicine, patients should eat nutritious food to get quick relief from TB, she added. She lauded the efforts of IRCS and various NGOs for collecting funds to provide food and medicine to TB patients for six months in the district. IRCS Chairman, P Jaganmohan Rao, Various NGOs representatives and medical officials and staff were present.