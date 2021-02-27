Srikakulam: Officials begin exercise for conduct of municipal polls

Srikakulam: Revenue, police and municipal officials have launched exercise for organisation of elections for urban local bodies in the district.

As per the State Election Commission orders, elections will be held for two municipal towns, Itchapuram and Palasa and one Nagara Panchayat, Palakonda in the district.

For these urban bodies, polling will be conducted on March 10 and counting of votes will be held on March 14. Officials initiated steps to locate nomination receiving centres, arrangements for scrutiny of nominations and withdrawals etc.

They are also identifying polling centres ward-wise in these urban local bodies for the facility of voters to cast their votes.

Police officials identified sensitive areas in the urban bodies and rowdy-sheeters in the towns to file bind-over cases against them as a precautionary measure to prevent untoward incidents during elections.

Police officials have been instructed by the SP to conduct meetings ward wise and identify issues relating to law and order.