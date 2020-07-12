Srikakulam: Officials inspect sea port site at Bhavanapadu

Srikakulam: Engineering and revenue officials inspected the proposed sea port site at Bhavanapadu and its affected villages in Santhabommali and Vajrapukotturu mandals in Srikakulam district on Saturday.



Chief engineer (CE) for ports K Raja Gopal along with his engineers' team members conducted field level inspection and verification at proposed sea port area and its affected villages along with Tekkali division revenue officials.

On the occasion, the officials enquired over availability of land and category of lands and also its impact on coastal regulatory zone (CRZ). They also gathered details regarding local road network and also distance from national highway (NH-16). They also verified and studied details regarding lands, maps prepared by officials. The team of officials inspected locations at Bhavanapadu where sea port proposed and its adjacent village, Marripadu in Santhabommali mandal and another adjacent village Devunalthada in Vajrapukotturu mandal. They also estimated the distance between Bhavanapadu and Marripadu village and also Bhavanapadu and Devunalthada village. They also enquired about impact on salt cultivated lands located near to the sea shore with the proposed sea port. Later they visited old fishing harbour near Bhavanapadu village which is remained unused. Tekkali revenue divisional officer I Kishore provided information to the engineers' team.