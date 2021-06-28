Srikakulam: Pathapatnam sets record in downloading of Disha app

Srikakulam: Pathapatnam circle police sets a record in downloading Disha app through mobile phones on Sunday. Police introduced the mobile app for protection of women in trouble and it is useful for police to respond quickly and to reach the spot within a few minutes. As it is priority concerning to women safety, police are creating awareness among women and guiding them to download the app in their mobile phones. With this app, women can seek police help when they are in trouble. Pathapatnam circle police downloaded the Disha app into 5,353 mobile phones of various women in one-day which is a record in the entire Pathapatnam circle covered remote and agency area. Pathapatnam circle inspector R Ravi Prasad organised the awareness event on Disha app and download the app into 5,353 mobile phones of women. The CI led the police team with sub-inspectors of Meliaputti, Saravakota, Pathapatnam and Hiramandalam, V Sandeep Kumar, M Mukunda Rao, Mohammad Ameer and M Madusudan Rao visited various villages and assisted women to download the app all along the day.