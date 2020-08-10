Srikakulam: Penalty imposed on textile, automobile spare parts shops

Srikakulam: Srikakulam Municipal Corporation (SMC) officials imposed penalty on four automobile spare parts shops and another two textile shops in Srikakulam city on Monday.

District Collector and special officer for SMC J Nivas earlier issued orders for continuation of existing lockdown in the Srikakulam city till August 15 in the wake of increasing number of Covid positive cases. But two textile shops and four automobile spare parts shops were kept open violating Covid induced lockdown restrictions. The SMC revenue wing staff received information from the people and rushed to the spots forthwith by deploying three separate teams.

They imposed Rs 5,000 as penalty on each shop for violation of Covid lockdown rules. "As a first time offence we imposed small amount of Rs 5,000 as penalty to create awareness and fear among the other traders," said SMC revenue wing inspector R Umamaheswara Rao. On Monday alone we imposed penalty on six shops and total penalty amount on all these six shops is Rs 30,000."