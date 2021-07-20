Srikakulam: Pilferage case exposes APEPDCL officials

Srikakulam: Pilferage case exposed loopholes in Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APEPDCL).

According tothe source, an assistant lineman (ALM) of the APEPDCL run a poultry unitat Ruppapeta village in Dharmavaram panchayat in Etcherla mandal, withhis benami i.e. Allu ChinnaRao.

He illegally supplied power to the poultry unit,and he was managing the mandal assistant engineer and divisional engineering officials for the last three years. Based on the complaints, the vigilance wing of the APEPDCL booked case against Allu ChinnaRao.

Superintendent engineer (SE) of the APEPDCL also conducted inquiry on it.With the connivance of the local engineering officials, the illegal connections are rampant near Pydibhimavaram industrial area Ranastalam mandaland at Kusalapuram industrial area in Etcherla mandal.

During the second wave of coronavirus, The APEPDCL supplied materials at free of cost to the district administration for establishing oxygen plants at the two industrial areas, but local engineering officials and line men collected amount from the oxygen plants' managements illegally. Even on this issue,a complaint has been registered with the joint collector.