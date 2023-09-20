Srikakulam: Raise objections if any on polling centres, voter lists

Srikakulam: Register objections regarding polling centres and voter lists, District In-charge Collector M Naveen appealed to political parties here.



He conducted a meeting with all political parties at the Collector’s office here on Tuesday. On the occasion, YSRCP Pathapatnam MLA R Shanthi raised some issues regarding polling centres in Pathapatnam and Meliaputti mandals as they are located on hilly areas.

Responding to it, the in-charge Collector directed the tahsildars of the two mandals to submit ground level reports on the issues.

TDP leader PMJ Babu and YSRCP leader MV Swaroop raised objections regarding deletions and adding of names in the voter lists in Srikakulam Assembly constituency.

Leaders of different political parties asked the officials to shift the polling centre from Borubhadhra village in Santhabommali mandal which has been witnessing complaints during every election. The officials assured to shift it to an alternative place following the guidelines of the Election Commission. Leaders of various political parties and officials attended the meeting.