Srikakulam: Reservoirs brimming with heavy inflows

Srikakulam: Due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, several parts in the district received moderate to heavy rainfall from Sunday to Tuesday.

Though the spell has provided some relief to the farmers, many low-lying areas in the district submerged. Rivers, dams, reservoirs received sufficient inflow of water. All the reservoirs in the district are almost full by inflow of floodwater.

Gotta Barrage on Vamsadhara river brimmed with 37.98 meters depth of water while its full capacity is 38.10 meters.

Narayanapuram anicut received full level of water. Thotapalli Barrage project brimming with 104 meters depth of water while its full storage capacity is 105 meters. Madduvalasa reservoir project is also filled up to 64.10 meters.

Vamsadhara project superintendent engineer D Tirumal Rao said that the water stored in the reservoirs with inflows is sufficient for kharif crops if it is used carefully.