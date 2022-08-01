Srikakulam: Residents seek proper drainage

Srikakulam: Residents of Srikakulam district are reportedly facing hardships due to lack of proper roads to many interior villagers. The condition of most roads has gone from bad to worse, complain residents.

Due to lack of proper drainage system at Thavitayya Nagar, Hayathi Nagaram, water gets deposited at several places and turns into breeding ground of mosquitoes. Many people are willing to buy houses in these areas.

Most of the agricultural lands are being converted into non-agricultural purpose to meet the demand for residential sites. Rain and drain water is not properly receding from these residential areas as a result it is being stagnated on roads.

In the absence of side drains Srikakulam Municipal Authorities dug the roads on either side to clear the stagnated water which is temporary measure, and this is also resulting trouble to residents to come out from their homes as it is looking like an irrigation canal. Residents of Thavitayya Nagar, Hayathi Nagaram and Thotapalem are demanding proper drainage system.