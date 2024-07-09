  • Menu
Srikakulam: Retired employees felicitated on grand note

Retired employees being felicitated at Akkulapeta on Saturday
Akkulapeta village elders honour 54 retired govt employees from the village

Srikakulam: Retired government employees were felicitated by the village elders at Akkulapeta in Amadalavalasa mandal on Sunday night. The village is native of six-time MP from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, Boddepalli Raja Gopala Rao.

Persons who were born and brought up at the village and worked in different government departments in various cadres and retired were among those honoured.

The village elders felicitated 54 retired employees at the government high school in the village. All the retired employees are in the age group of 70 to 90 years. On the occasion, retired employees Pedada Chinna Rao, Boddepalli Lakshminarayana, Boddepalli Gowripathi and others were felicitated.

