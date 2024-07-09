Live
- Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari Kalyanam Celebrations Commenced, Kishan Reddy Participates
- Compensation paid to kin of deceased worker
- Dharwad HC rules in favour of Mantralaya Mutt in Nava Brindavan Pooja controversy
- PV Sindhu to be India’s flag bearer alongside Sharath Kamal; Gagan Narang named Chef-de-Mission
- Harish debunks State Edn Dept’s ‘no problem’ claim
- CID files comprehensive chargesheet in Neha Hiremath murder case
- Ghose panel garnering evidence to issue summons to netas
- Xiaomi India 10th Anniversary: 5 New Products to Unveil Today
- Sharath Kamal says a podium finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics is tough but not impossible
- Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam to be Held at Tirumala on July 9
Just In
Srikakulam: Retired employees felicitated on grand note
Highlights
Akkulapeta village elders honour 54 retired govt employees from the village
Srikakulam: Retired government employees were felicitated by the village elders at Akkulapeta in Amadalavalasa mandal on Sunday night. The village is native of six-time MP from Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency, Boddepalli Raja Gopala Rao.
Persons who were born and brought up at the village and worked in different government departments in various cadres and retired were among those honoured.
The village elders felicitated 54 retired employees at the government high school in the village. All the retired employees are in the age group of 70 to 90 years. On the occasion, retired employees Pedada Chinna Rao, Boddepalli Lakshminarayana, Boddepalli Gowripathi and others were felicitated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS