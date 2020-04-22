Srikakulam: RPF launches drone cameras to check migration

Srikakulam: Railway Protection Force (RPF) has launched drone cameras at Palasa railway station in the district to maintain strict vigil at different railway stations, railway assets and track to prevent free movement of people in railway premises in the wake of lockdown.

Migrated workers and people from other states have been entering into the district through railway tracks on foot. "To maintain vigil on such persons and to prevent their movement, we launched drone cameras on Tuesday," said RPF Palasa inspector KK Sahu.

He observed operation of the drone camera along with his staff RN Panda and SK Nanda. The drone camera is also useful to maintain vigil on railway assets and will be useful to prevent thefts on railway premises, inspector SK Sahu explained.